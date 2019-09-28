Six killed, five injured in firing on passenger van in Hangu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Six people killed while five others sustained injuries when armed men opened fire on a passenger van here on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened in Zargari area where armed men opened opened on a passenger van barring number C1297 when it was carrying passengers from Hangu to Shamsha Din Banda.

Police said that Shah Momin group opened firing on van to kill Jan Akber group persons and as a result Habib Ullah son of Jan Akber and five others passengers including a woman died.

The reason behind the incident was stated old enmity. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital.

The police has registered the case and started investigation.