Six Killed, Four Injured In Explosion Of LPG-Transporting Tanker In Pakistan- Reports

Six Killed, Four Injured in Explosion of LPG-Transporting Tanker in Pakistan- Reports

Six people have been killed and four others injured in the Pakistani province of Quetta as a result of the fuel tanker explosion, the local Samaa TV broadcaster reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Six people have been killed and four others injured in the Pakistani province of Quetta as a result of the fuel tanker explosion, the local Samaa tv broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, the incident occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle transporting liquefied petroleum gas exploded.

One person died on the spot, while five were seriously injured and later died in hospitals.

Four more victims were hospitalized with burns.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

