Six Killed In Car-bus Collision Near Head Islam
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Six people died when a car collided with a passenger bus near Head islam on Vehari-Hasilpur road. According to Rescue 1122, the car was heading to Hasilpur, while the bus was on its way to Vehari. The deceased belonged to Faisalabad. However, the bus driver and conductor also sustained injuries in the mishap.
