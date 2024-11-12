Six Killed In Coach Accident Near Gilgit
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least six persons were killed in a Coach accident that took place near Gilgit area, tv channels quoting rescue
sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a Coach carrying wedding party was moving towards Rawalpindi from Astor area when it plunged into a deep ravine near Gilgit region.
The local people and rescue workers rushed to the site and successfully managed to retrieve six bodies including four women.
A woman was also rescued after hectic efforts with severe injury. The woman was shifted to nearby hospital
for emergency treatment.
Meanwhile, spokesman chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Faizullah Firaq said that rescue workers are still engaged in searching the other persons travelling by coach.
