Six Killed In Coach Accident Near Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) At least six persons were killed in a Coach accident that took place near Gilgit area, tv channels quoting rescue

sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a Coach carrying wedding party was moving towards Rawalpindi from Astor area when it plunged into a deep ravine near Gilgit region.

The local people and rescue workers rushed to the site and successfully managed to retrieve six bodies including four women.

A woman was also rescued after hectic efforts with severe injury. The woman was shifted to nearby hospital

for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, spokesman chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan Faizullah Firaq said that rescue workers are still engaged in searching the other persons travelling by coach.

