Six Killed In Different Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:53 PM

Six people, including a girl, were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday

Six people, including a girl, were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 45-year-old Umar Hayat of Chak No187-RB and 20-year-old Zaheer Amjad of Chak No.366-JB swallowed poisonous pills over domestic disputes who were shifted to a hospital where they died.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Sohaib of Chak No.

262-RB was shot dead by unidentified accused whereas 35-year-old Akram Mubarak of Mongi Bangla was gunned down by Talib Hussain over a minor dispute.

Separately, six-year-old Aima Noor of Khurarianwala was hit to death by a speeding bus while the body of 28-year-old Tasadduq Ali of Chak No.146-RB wasfound from bushes near Sahianwala.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

