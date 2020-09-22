Six killed in different incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Six people, including a girl, were killed in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said 45-year-old Umar Hayat of Chak No187-RB and 20-year-old Zaheer Amjad of Chak No.366-JB swallowed poisonous pills over domestic disputes who were shifted to a hospital where they died.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Sohaib of Chak No.

262-RB was shot dead by unidentified accused whereas 35-year-old Akram Mubarak of Mongi Bangla was gunned down by Talib Hussain over a minor dispute.

Separately, six-year-old Aima Noor of Khurarianwala was hit to death by a speeding bus while the body of 28-year-old Tasadduq Ali of Chak No.146-RB wasfound from bushes near Sahianwala.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.