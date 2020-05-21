Six killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Six persons including women were killed in different incidents here on Thursday.

According to police, 35-year-old woman, Shahida, wife of Asgar Ali, was killed in a motorcycle accident in chak No 203-RB, Manawala.

Hamdan Bibi, 40, fell from stairs in Chak No 266-RB and succumbed to his injuries in an area hospital. Abdul Hameed, 60, was hit by a motorcycle to death in Chak No 7-JB. A woman, Rafiqa Bibi (40), received electric shock in Chak No 107 Chaudharywala and died on-the-spot.

Hajran Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Nadeem, died in Kamalabad after she suffered head injuries at her home while Asia Bibi, wife of Ihsanullah, in Chak No 423-JB consumed acid and ended her life.