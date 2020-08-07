Six killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Six persons were killed in different incidents in various parts of the city during the past 24 hours.

According to police here on Friday, 7-year-old Umair s/o Nouroz was killed when he was hit by a rashly driven vehicle on Gojra road.

In another incident,14-year-old Sana d/o Abdul Shakoor, was washing clothes at her home in Chak No 244-RB when she caught fire from burning stove.

As a result, she suffered burn injuries and died at hospital.

A 18-year-old Allah Ditta s/o Atta Muhammad was hit to death by a speeding motorcycle in Chak no 272-JG.

Separately, Imran s/o Ishaq was severely injured in a road accident in Nalka Kohala stop and died before first aid. Bushra (20) wife of Ashraf, resident of chak no 117 Dhanola and Shabana (32) wife of Ashfaq of Chak no 45-Addah after quarreling with family members consumed poisonous pills and ended their lives.