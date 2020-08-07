UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Six killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Six persons were killed in different incidents in various parts of the city during the past 24 hours.

According to police here on Friday, 7-year-old Umair s/o Nouroz was killed when he was hit by a rashly driven vehicle on Gojra road.

In another incident,14-year-old Sana d/o Abdul Shakoor, was washing clothes at her home in Chak No 244-RB when she caught fire from burning stove.

As a result, she suffered burn injuries and died at hospital.

A 18-year-old Allah Ditta s/o Atta Muhammad was hit to death by a speeding motorcycle in Chak no 272-JG.

Separately, Imran s/o Ishaq was severely injured in a road accident in Nalka Kohala stop and died before first aid. Bushra (20) wife of Ashraf, resident of chak no 117 Dhanola and Shabana (32) wife of Ashfaq of Chak no 45-Addah after quarreling with family members consumed poisonous pills and ended their lives.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Wife Gojra Family From

Recent Stories

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

36 minutes ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

40 minutes ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 7, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.