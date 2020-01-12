UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed In Duki Roof Collapse Incident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:10 PM

Six killed in Duki roof collapse incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :At least six persons of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Duki, Zhob area of Baluchistan province, tv channels reported on Sunday night.

According to rescue sources, a roof of a house located in Duki area has collapsed due to heavy snow.

As a result of this tragic mishap, some six persons including women and children were reportedly lost their lives.

The locals and rescue team rushed to the site after receiving information and started shifting the ill-fated family to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Snow Zhob SITE Women Sunday Family TV

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

2 hours ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

2 hours ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

2 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.