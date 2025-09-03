Six killed in firing incident in Lower Kurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) At-least six people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in Lower Kurram on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling from Para Chamakni to Kohat when four armed men ambushed it in the Ahmad Jani Kalli area.

All six passengers died on the spot.

Police said the area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and a search operation was launched to trace the attackers.