Six Killed In Gujarat Shooting Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Six people were killed, and one was seriously injured on Sunday in a shooting between rival groups near Danga Khurd, Gujarat. 

According to a private news channel and police, armed men opened fire on a vehicle, killing all six passengers.

One person from the opposing group was injured in the exchange of fire.

The attackers fled the scene, police spokesperson. 

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Nazim, Mubashir, Zameer, Javed, Rukhsar, and one unidentified person.

