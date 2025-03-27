Open Menu

Six Killed In Gwadar Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At least six persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Kalmat area of Gwadar district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened firing and killed six passengers travelling to Karachi from Gwadar area of Balochistan.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the perpetrators. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

