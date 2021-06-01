Six killed in Okara roof collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Six persons were killed in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Tariqabad area of Okara district of Lahore, Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a family was living in a poorly constructed house situated in Tariqabad area when suddenly roof of the house fell on them.

As a result, three children and three women died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting bodies to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.