Six Killed In Okara Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:49 AM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Six persons were killed in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Tariqabad area of Okara district of Lahore, Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a family was living in a poorly constructed house situated in Tariqabad area when suddenly roof of the house fell on them.

As a result, three children and three women died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting bodies to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

