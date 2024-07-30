Open Menu

Six Killed In Rain-related Incidents: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Six killed in rain-related incidents: PDMA

Six people were killed and as may injured in rains-related incidents during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Six people were killed and as may injured in rains-related incidents during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by PDMA, 39 people died as well as 113 others were injured due to the rains in July. The PDMA said 61 houses were damaged and 39 animals were killed. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial assistance would be ensured to the bereaved families. Citizens are requested to stay away from old and dilapidated buildings, he added.

He advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather conditions.

From July 30 to August 4, moderate to high flood conditions may occur at Mangala in the Jhelum river. Flood situation may also occur at Marala, Khanki and Kadirabad in the Chenab river. Monsoon rains are expected across Punjab in the next 24 hours, the PDMA added. The spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue till August 4. In case of emergency, contact PDMA helpline 1129, he added.

