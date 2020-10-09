Six killed in road accidents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Six including three women, were killed in different road accidents in Kashmore, Shikarpur and its adjoining areas on Friday.

Four people died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dodali Check Post, Kashmore.

They were identified as Shoukat Ali, Ms Janatay, Ms Qasir and Zulekha.

A motorcyclist Arjan Das was killed in Mirwah Gorchani following collision between two motorcycles. Similarly, Abdul Rehman Jokhio was killed in Gharo when his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle. A truck driver was killed when his vehicle overturned near Faqeer Abad, Gambat.