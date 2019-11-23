UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed In Road Mishap In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:44 PM

Six killed in road mishap in Peshawar

Six persons were killed when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine at Barikot area in the jurisdiction of Kalkot police station, said a police spokesman here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Six persons were killed when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine at Barikot area in the jurisdiction of Kalkot police station, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

According to the details,Six friends were on the way to Dir from Bada area that suddenly their vehicle plunged over deep ravine and as result all the six died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Driver Noor islam, Usman, Farooq, Iqbal, Murtaza and Farhad.

The police have registered the case and started probe.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Died Dir Kalkot Barikot All From

Recent Stories

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir calls on Turkey, in ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC to cause more debt on Pakistan, warns US

18 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

14 minutes ago

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrests a PO

14 minutes ago

France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

35 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.