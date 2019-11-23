Six killed in road mishap in Peshawar

Six persons were killed when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine at Barikot area in the jurisdiction of Kalkot police station, said a police spokesman here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Six persons were killed when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine at Barikot area in the jurisdiction of Kalkot police station, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

According to the details,Six friends were on the way to Dir from Bada area that suddenly their vehicle plunged over deep ravine and as result all the six died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Driver Noor islam, Usman, Farooq, Iqbal, Murtaza and Farhad.

The police have registered the case and started probe.