Six killed in roof collapse, 4 injured

LAHORE, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as six persons, including women and children, lost their lives in a roof collapse incident around 3 am in the night here in the densely populated area of Taxali gate, inside walled city.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a dilapidated single storey house collapsed in Taxali shoe market area and rescuers were dispatched immediately.

The incident left six killed and four injured. The victims were close relatives, including some outstation guests, informed sources while quoting neighbours.

Those killed included Javed (50),Babu Ali, women Chappo Javed (60), Amina (16),Hassan (7) , and Zaigham (56).

Four injured included-- Kinza (12), Ateeqa (23),Mehwish (17),and Hina (16).They were shifted to nearby hospital by the rescuers.

