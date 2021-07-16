UrduPoint.com
Six Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Six persons including four women were killed in a roof collapse incident at Imam Ghazali Park Wasan Pura Shadbagh Scheme No. 2 here on Thursday night.

Police said that all the persons were sleeping when suddenly roof of their house caved in. As a result, all the members came under the debris.

Rescue-1122 team, on receiving the information, reached on-the-spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the bodies out from the debris and shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

The bodies were identified as 35-year-old Rizwan son of Aslam, 30-year-old Mehwish wife of Ramzan,8-year-old Ibrahim son of Ramzan, Manahil daughter of Ramzan, 55-year-old Sumera wife of Aslamand 17-year-old Rabia daughter of Aslam.

