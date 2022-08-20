Six killed in roof collapse incidents at Shikarpur

At least six people died in two different incidents in the Shikarpur district of Sindh as the rain continued to wreak havoc in the province

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :At least six people died in two different incidents in the Shikarpur district of Sindh as the rain continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to media reports, three people of a same family, including two women and one child, died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in a suburban village of Garhi Yasin of Shikarpur.

The residents of the area removed the bodies from the debris and shifted them to the hospital.

In an other incident, three more people died when the roof of a house caved in. The incident took place at Sultan Kot village of Shikarpur.