Six killed in separate incidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::Six persons were killed in separate incidents of violence that occurred in different parts of the district, police said on Sunday.

A report lodged in Topi police station by an appellant Jehanzeb that alleged killers Misal Khan and Mohammad Javed attacked his house injuring his brother Amjad with a dagger. He was shifted him to hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries. The reason behind the attack was a little dispute.

Meanwhile, a man lodged an FIR in Zaida police station in which unknown persons opened fire on a car driven by a man identified as Shahzeb near Hund Lar area that killing him on the spot.

Similarly, the Rescue122 sources said that a man identified as Umer was killed by unknown assailants near Topi Bus Stand while two passengers identified as Moazam and Noorul Hadi were died in a road accident when they were travelling in a passenger coach from Rawalpindi to Topi Gadon Estate.

Police have registered separate cases in respective police stations and further investigation are in progress.