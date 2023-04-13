Six killed in separate road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Six people including a minor boy were killed in separate road accidents in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that a rashly driven trailer hit to death a motorcyclist Abdul Wahhab (28), resident of D-Type Colony near LCM High school on Sammundri Road.

A cyclist Ayub Ali (68), resident of Rabbani Colony was killed when a rashly driven motorcycle hit his bicycle near KIPS College D-Ground.

Similarly, a recklessly driven truck hit and killed a pedestrian Sarwar Khan (70), resident of Chak No.

65-GB when he was crossing Jaranwala Road near Makkoana, whereas, 2.5-year-old Arham Faisal, resident of Chak No.76-RB was killed when a recklessly driven van hit him on Sheikhupura Road near Three-marla residential scheme.

Meanwhile, Naveed Hussain and Faqeer Hussain were admitted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after they received critical injuries when their car collided with a trailer on Motorway (M-III) near Mureedwala due to over-speeding. Both the car riders died at a hospital.

The police took the bodies into custody.

Further investigation was underway.