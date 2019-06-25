Six killed in Shikarpur road accident

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Six persons were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and passenger van in Shikarpur on Tuesday.

According to a police official the accident happened due to over speed and negligence of drivers.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against the drivers.

The wounded were taken to a nearby hospital and dead bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy, the rescue services informed.