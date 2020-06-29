UrduPoint.com
Six Killed In Stock Exchange Building Attack

Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:49 PM

Six killed in Stock Exchange building attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :At least six persons including policemen were killed reportedly in a terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange building at I.I. Chundrigarh Raod on Monday.

According to a spokesman to Rangers, all the terrorists which stormed the building were killed and the attack was foiled by the prompt response of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Rangers spokesman said area clearance operation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

