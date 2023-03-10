UrduPoint.com

Six Killed In Tractor-trolley Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Six killed in tractor-trolley tragedy

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :At least six devotees drowned and an unknown number are feared dead after a tractor-trolley skidded off the road and fell into a canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen DG Khan on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Regional Emergency Officer (REO), Dr Nattiq Hayyat Ghalzai told APP that the trolley was loaded with devotees mostly women and kids who were going to visit a shrine.

He quoted an eyewitness saying that the trolley was packed to capacity.

He stated that six bodies were fished out so far while scuba divers were trying to trace other devotees.

The REO informed that the rescue operation was started soon after being alerted and continuing.

Related Topics

Dead Visit Road Reo Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.