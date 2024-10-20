Six killed, nine in critical condition after drinking poisonous liquor in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Six people were killed, and nine others were in critical condition after consuming poisonous liquor in the Toha Nizampur area of Nowshera on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the incident happened at a wedding ceremony where they allegedly drank substandard and poisonous liquor.

According to the police sources, three of the dead people belong to Attock, while three belong to the Nizampur area of Nowshera.

The police started further investigation of the incident.