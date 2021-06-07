Six killed, several injured in Chagai cylinder blast

At least six persons were killed and many others sustained injuries in a cylinder blast that occurred near Mashkail of Chagai district, located in the north west corner of Balochistan, Rescue sources reported on Monday evening

QUETTA, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least six persons were killed and many others sustained injuries in a cylinder blast that occurred near Mashkail of Chagai district, located in the north west corner of Balochistan, Rescue sources reported on Monday evening.

According to details, six persons lost their lives when a cylinder blasted with a big bang in Mashkail area.

Many shops around this area were also damaged. The dead and injured hailing from Afghanistan and Chaman have been shifted to hospital. Further investigations are underway.