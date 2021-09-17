Six killed, several injured in firing incident

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :At least six persons were killed while several others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Tormang Dera located in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a group of people opened firing against rival party at a funeral ceremony near Tormang Dera.

Resultantly, six persons died on the spot while several other persons were also injured in this incident.

The police rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. As per initial reports, both the parties had an old property dispute. Further investigations were underway.