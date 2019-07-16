Six killed, several injured in Hub traffic mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :At least six people killed and several others sustained injuries in a bus-van collision occurred near Naka Khari, an area of Hub, Balochistan.

According to police sources, a rashly driven bus carrying passengers collided with a van, near Naka Khari.

As a result, vehicle carrying passengers caught fire and six persons burnt to death while many others got burn injuries.The police and rescue teams rushed to the site of incident for shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.