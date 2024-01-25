Six Killed Several Injured In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) At least six people were killed and twenty others injured in a bus and van collision near Qazi Ahmed Road, Jona Mori, in Nawabshah on Thursday morning.
According to a police spokesman, the ill-fated incident occurred when a university bus turned turtle and collided with a van due to fog as a result, six passengers were killed and twenty were injured, a private news channel reported.
The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, rescuers stated.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kitchen gardening festival to be held on Feb 49 minutes ago
-
NADRA launches Whatsapp Channel to provide up-to-date, accurate information to citizens9 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day to protest continued unlawful occupation by In ..9 minutes ago
-
KP Labour Deptt launches first ever Child Labour Survey of KP19 minutes ago
-
Indian Republic Day celebration a facade to cover-up democratic failures, persecution of minorities: ..38 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker held39 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog59 minutes ago
-
Embassy, JETRO plan special online job fair for Pakistani workers59 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes goods worth over Rs 5 billion in Dera1 hour ago
-
Salman Chaudhry visits North Region1 hour ago
-
Penalties, notices served to 986 violators of election conduct in KP1 hour ago
-
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Network - Announces Execu ..1 hour ago