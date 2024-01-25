Six killed several injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) At least six people were killed and twenty others injured in a bus and van collision near Qazi Ahmed Road, Jona Mori, in Nawabshah on Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesman, the ill-fated incident occurred when a university bus turned turtle and collided with a van due to fog as a result, six passengers were killed and twenty were injured, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, rescuers stated.