UrduPoint.com

Six Killed, Several Injured In Traffic Accident On M-5 Motorway, Rahim Yar Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Six killed, several injured in traffic accident on M-5 motorway, Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and nine were injured in traffic accident on Friday late night on M-5 Motorway near Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

According to Pakistan Television, the terrible accident happened when a rashly driven passenger van collided with a jeep due to speeding.

As a result, at least six people died on the spot while as many as nine others were injured in the same accident.

Police and rescue officials reached the site immediately and shifted the dead bodies and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Motorway Died Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Same Van SITE Jeep PTV

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

11 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

14 minutes ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

14 minutes ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

14 minutes ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

14 minutes ago
 EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.