Six killed, several injured in traffic accident on M-5 motorway, Rahim Yar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and nine were injured in traffic accident on Friday late night on M-5 Motorway near Rukanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

According to Pakistan Television, the terrible accident happened when a rashly driven passenger van collided with a jeep due to speeding.

As a result, at least six people died on the spot while as many as nine others were injured in the same accident.

Police and rescue officials reached the site immediately and shifted the dead bodies and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.