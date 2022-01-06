UrduPoint.com

Six Killed, Several Injured In Wagon-trailer Collision Near Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Six killed, several injured in wagon-trailer collision near Khuzdar

Atleast six persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Khuzdar National Highway, Baluchistan, Rescue sources reported on Thursday

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast six persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Khuzdar National Highway, Baluchistan, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a wagon carrying wedding party was going towards Khuzdar from Karachi when suddenly it collided with a trailer coming from opposite direction.

As a result, six persons died on the spot. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.

