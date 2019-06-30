UrduPoint.com
Six Killed, Six Injured As Passenger Jeep Plunges Into Ravine

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Six people were killed while others six others sustained serious injuries as a passenger jeep plunged into deep ravine in Abbottabad on Sunday.

Rescue officials said due to break failure the driver lost the control over the jeep and it plunged into the ravine in the area of Gari Habibullah, reported private news channel.

The passengers were going to attend a wedding ceremony of their relatives, it said adding, the bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

