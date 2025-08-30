Six killed, six injured in lightning and roof collapse incidents in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) At least six people were killed and six others injured in separate incidents of lightning and roof collapses in Lahore on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, two people lost their lives and two sustained injuries after lightning struck in the Kahna area.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In Old Anarkali, one person was killed when the dilapidated roof of a mud house collapsed. Rescue officials said the roof was made of raw soil and TR girders.

In another incident on Bedian Road, three people were killed and four injured when the roof of a house caved in, burying residents under the debris. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.