UrduPoint.com

Six Killed, Three Injured In House Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Six killed, three injured in house explosion

At least six people including two women and a minor were killed while another three persons sustained injuries as result of an explosion at a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday

MUZAFFARGSRH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :At least six people including two women and a minor were killed while another three persons sustained injuries as result of an explosion at a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday.

Police and rescue resources said that the explosion took place in the junkyard room of the house which caused in death and injuries.

The deceased were identified as M. Iqbal,(32) M.

Bilal(52), Haseena Mai (40) Shano (35) and Saidia Bibi, Sadia Akhtar(3) and a minor Farhan, they informed.

They stated that the deceased belonged to a single family adding that Bilal and Iqbal were brothers who were dealing in a business of junk adding that after the explosion, five people died on the spot while the minor succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

RPO DG Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from DPO Muzaffargarh, Syed Hussain Haider.

More Stories From Pakistan

