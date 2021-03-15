Six killed, two injured in road accident

Six people including two women and two children were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, some 35 km away from here on Monday

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Six people including two women and two children were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, some 35 km away from here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Arifwala road near 101/9-L village where two motorcycles collided with each other in a bid to overtake a tractor trolley.

All the motorcycles riders fell onto the road when a bus coming behind trampled them. As a result, six people died on the spot while two others wounded.

The dead and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.

Police were investigating.