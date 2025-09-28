Six killed, two injured in road accident near Burewala

BURRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) At least six people lost their lives and two others were injured in a tragic road accident involving a passenger bus and a car near Head islam on Hasilpur Road.

According to the details, the fatal collision occurred while the vehicles were attempting to overtake a truck. The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Umar, son of Saleem, 25-year-old Talha, son of Aslam, 22-year-old Haider, 23-year-old Abu Bakar, 23-year-old Hasnain, and an unidentified youngster. All six victims were residents of Faisalabad and were reportedly traveling toward Hasilpur at the time of the accident.

The injured included Salamat Ali, the bus driver from Lahore, and Muhammad Saleem, the bus conductor from Vehari. Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly and shifted the deceased and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The car was completely damaged in the collision, while the bus sustained partial damage. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident happened due to overtaking a truck at high speed by both vehicles. Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.