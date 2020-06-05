UrduPoint.com
Six Killed, Two Injured In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Six persons including two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents near here on Friday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) : Six persons including two women were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents near here on Friday.

According to police, five persons were returning back to Faisalabad from Bahawalnagar after offering condolence with their relatives in Chak No 177/M, when a rashly driven tractor-trailer hit their car, in the limits of Madressa police station.

As a result, Sajida Bibi, Fehmeeda Bibi and Muhammad died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Bahawalnagar.

In another accident, three motorcyclists identified as Abdul Aziz, Hakim Ali and Muhammad Ashfaq of Chak 210/9R were killed when a tractor-trailer hit their two-wheeler on Fortabbas road.

Police are investigating.

