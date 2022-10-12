Six killed when jeep fell into deep ravine in district Neelum

A jeep fell into deep ravine near village Shamkolo of Jaghran, district Neelum killing six passengers including two women and two children

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A jeep fell into deep ravine near village Shamkolo of Jaghran, district Neelum killing six passengers including two women and two children.

According to police officials the driver lost his control on the jeep carrying eight passengers when it was on its way to Jaghran from Kutan.

The two injured were rushed to district Hospital Athmuqam.

The Police, civil administration with the help of local community carried out the rescue operation and evacuated the dead bodies from the ravine and shifted to Choki police and later the dead bodies were handed over to their heirs.