UrduPoint.com

Six Killed When Jeep Fell Into Deep Ravine In District Neelum

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Six killed when jeep fell into deep ravine in district Neelum

A jeep fell into deep ravine near village Shamkolo of Jaghran, district Neelum killing six passengers including two women and two children

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A jeep fell into deep ravine near village Shamkolo of Jaghran, district Neelum killing six passengers including two women and two children.

According to police officials the driver lost his control on the jeep carrying eight passengers when it was on its way to Jaghran from Kutan.

The two injured were rushed to district Hospital Athmuqam.

The Police, civil administration with the help of local community carried out the rescue operation and evacuated the dead bodies from the ravine and shifted to Choki police and later the dead bodies were handed over to their heirs.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Women From Jeep

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes on rise with increasing use of social ..

Cybercrimes on rise with increasing use of social media: DG FIA

1 minute ago
 Repairs at Nord Stream Pipelines May Take Years to ..

Repairs at Nord Stream Pipelines May Take Years to Complete - Gazprom

1 minute ago
 Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation o ..

Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful ..

1 minute ago
 Sajid Turi visits flood affected Hanna Urak in Que ..

Sajid Turi visits flood affected Hanna Urak in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 CS GB initiates a flagship program to improve educ ..

CS GB initiates a flagship program to improve education in higher secondary scho ..

5 minutes ago
 NMU observes Mental Health Day

NMU observes Mental Health Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.