Six killed, woman injures in clash

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Six people were killed when members of two tribes exchanged fire on account of a dispute over cutting trees in Union Council (UC) Tamachani here on Monday.

The rescue officials reached the incident site and shifted the injured and bodies to civil hospital.

According to police, the dispute between the two tribes led to a clash in which both sides used heavy and small arms. The exchange of fire left six people dead and a woman wounded.

The police registered a case and started investigation.