Six Killed,13 Injured In Passenger Van-truck Collision

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Six killed,13 injured in passenger van-truck collision

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :At least six persons were killed, while 13 others suffered injuries in passenger van-truck collision near Pahrianwali area.

Rescue 1122 said here on Monday that the accident occurred at Gujrat-Sargodha road that claimed lives of six people,while leaving 13 others injured.

The deceased were identified as-- Kaku (driver of van) r/o Pahrianwali,three women--Batool Bibi, Rasheeda Bibi, Zahida Perveen,residents of Kot Phullay Shah and two others.

Rescue 1122 team provided first aid to four minor injured people,while three victims were shifted to THQ hospital, Phalia and six severely injured were referred to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed hospital,Gujrat.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Martyrs Shaheed Driver Road Van Phalia Rescue 1122

