Six killed,five injured in road accident

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Six people were killed and fiver others injured after being hit by a speeding car near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the tragic accident happened near Kot Sheera when a tyre of the rashly driven car burst which hit beggars who were gather alongside the road after getting alms from people.

As a result, six beggars, including a woman, died on the spot while fiver others received injuries who were shifted to a local hospital.

The police arrested the teen driver, Tayyib, and his two cousins, and started investigation.