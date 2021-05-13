UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed,five Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Six killed,five injured in road accident

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Six people were killed and fiver others injured after being hit by a speeding car near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the tragic accident happened near Kot Sheera when a tyre of the rashly driven car burst which hit beggars who were gather alongside the road after getting alms from people.

As a result, six beggars, including a woman, died on the spot while fiver others received injuries who were shifted to a local hospital.

The police arrested the teen driver, Tayyib, and his two cousins, and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Car Died Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.