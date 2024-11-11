Six Kilns Razed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad, Salman Zafar Dhotar, led an extensive operation to curb smog and pollution
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad, Salman Zafar Dhotar, led an extensive operation to curb smog and pollution.
Under his direction, six brick kilns were demolished at various locations across Shujaabad tehsil.
In the operation, one kiln owner was arrested and FIRs were registered against six others for violating environmental regulations. Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar Dhotar emphasized that strict action will continue on a daily basis, stating, "No leniency will be shown to those contributing to environmental pollution. This crackdown will persist as we work to protect public health and reduce smog."
Recent Stories
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat
KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, ..
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote
Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi
Engineers role in national economy highlighted
Situation of dengue reviewed
577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur
BMP delegation visits chambers, congratulates office bearers
Dacoit injured in encounter with police
NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly
Revival of classical theatre reviewed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe19 minutes ago
-
Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi19 minutes ago
-
Engineers role in national economy highlighted24 minutes ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed24 minutes ago
-
577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured in encounter with police3 minutes ago
-
NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly45 minutes ago
-
PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog battle58 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Understanding Complexities of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”13 minutes ago
-
COP29: Time to act now for global climate action rising to this moment: Romina13 minutes ago
-
Zia announces reward Rs50 million for CTD13 minutes ago