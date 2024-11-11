Open Menu

Six Kilns Razed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Six kilns razed

Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad, Salman Zafar Dhotar, led an extensive operation to curb smog and pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Following orders from Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad, Salman Zafar Dhotar, led an extensive operation to curb smog and pollution.

Under his direction, six brick kilns were demolished at various locations across Shujaabad tehsil.

In the operation, one kiln owner was arrested and FIRs were registered against six others for violating environmental regulations. Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar Dhotar emphasized that strict action will continue on a daily basis, stating, "No leniency will be shown to those contributing to environmental pollution. This crackdown will persist as we work to protect public health and reduce smog."

