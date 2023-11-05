Open Menu

Six Kilns Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Six kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed six kilns and imposed heavy fines on them on charges of running without zigzag technology and causing pollution.

Deputy Director Environment Protection Umar Ashraf said in a statement on Sunday that environment department teams checked kilns and found six of them running without zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution by discharging excessive smoke into the air.

Therefore, the premises of six kilns were sealed besides imposing Rs600,000 fines on their owners.

Related Topics

Technology Sunday

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

10 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

17 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

20 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

20 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

20 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

20 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan