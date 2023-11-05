Six kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed six kilns and imposed heavy fines on them on charges of running without zigzag technology and causing pollution.

Deputy Director Environment Protection Umar Ashraf said in a statement on Sunday that environment department teams checked kilns and found six of them running without zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution by discharging excessive smoke into the air.

Therefore, the premises of six kilns were sealed besides imposing Rs600,000 fines on their owners.