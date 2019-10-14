Six kite makers nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police arrested six persons for making kites here in Samanabad area on Monday.

Police said that the teams conducted raids and arrested six persons identified as Rizwan of Madni chowk, Bilal of Ihsan chowk, Irfan from Sitara colony, Anwar from Qadri chowk,Waqas Anjum and Aslam red handed while making kites.

Police registered separate cases.