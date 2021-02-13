Six kite sellers, flyers booked: 1100 kites seized

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawal division Police in their ongoing crackdown against kite sellers and flyers netted six persons and confiscated over 1100 kites along with string rolls, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

According to details, Ratta Amral Police held kite seller Adnan with 1000 kites and 13 string rolls.

The Perwadhai police detained Kite seller Bilal and recovered 80 kites. Warish Khan Police arrested kite seller Abdullah with 20 kites and one string roll while three kite flyers Faisal, Abu Bakar and Sharjeel were booked by Banni PS for carrying kites and string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

SP Rawal while applauding the concerned SHOs and police teams said that raids would continue to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying and selling.