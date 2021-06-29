Six laborers kidnapped from Central Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown kidnappers on Tuesday kidnapped six laborers from the Central Kurram area of the district.

DPO Kurram, Tahir Iqbal informed that police teams have been sent to the far-flung areas of the district to trace out the kidnappers.

He said the laborers were busy in the installation of a mobile phone tower in the Zimasht area when kidnapped.

He said unknown miscreants were busy in disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of the area, adding ,such elements would be dealt with iron hands.