Six Labourers Hurt As Building Collapse

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Six labourers hurt as building collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :At least six labourers sustained injuries as building collapsed near Liaqatabad double phatak here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, some labourers were busy in work on the second floor when suddenly building collapsed in which labourers stranded.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to Faraz, Muhammad Aqib and Muhammad Usman.

While shifted three others to Nishtar hospital included Muhammad Fareed, Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Sajid. The local people told that the second second floor collapsed due to extra burden on first roof.

