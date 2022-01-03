Six labourers injured

MULTAN, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Six labourers sustained injuries after a tyre of bricks loaded tractor-trolley burst near vegetable market, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks was heading to its destination.

All of a sudden, the trolley's tyre burst and it overturned. As a result, the labourers who were sitting on the bricks sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Kashif, Shehbaz Liaqat, Siddique, Ghulam Hussain and Tahir. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and provided first aid treatment to the labourers.