Six lakh people get Covid jabs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 604,661 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 474,740 citizens had been given the first dose while 89,180 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 26,213 health workers were also given the first dose while 14,528 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 42,264 first doses and 28,176 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 35 vaccination centres were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate people, the centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centres Mureedwala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said that timing of the vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remain open round-the-clock.