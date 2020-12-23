Six-lane express way to be built on Sitiana road soon

A six-lane express way will be constructed soon in Faisalabad on Sitiana road to facilitate road users up to Motorway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A six-lane express way will be constructed soon in Faisalabad on Sitiana road to facilitate road users up to Motorway.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that Punjab government has accorded approval for this road and now paper work was being completed to start this project as early as possible.

He said that under this project, Sitiana road will be expanded up to six lanes and it will help to control huge traffic rush up to Motorway near Tandlianwala.

He said that Punjab government also approved repair and rehabilitation of Sammundri Road, Tandlianwala Road, Jaranwala Road and Jhang Road. These roads were in shabby condition due to which the transporters and travelers were facing difficulties. Completion of these projects will help to resolve traffic related problems on these main roads, he added.