Six law violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Dhoop Pari, Hussainagahi, Alang Daulat Gate and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt, Old Daulat Gate and Lohari Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

���� The JTT teams also arrested sic criminals over different types of law violations during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.