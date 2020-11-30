UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Law Violators Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Six law violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Dhoop Pari, Hussainagahi, Alang Daulat Gate and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt, Old Daulat Gate and Lohari Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

���� The JTT teams also arrested sic criminals over different types of law violations during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Criminals

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

13 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

25 minutes ago

'World's loneliest elephant' lands in Cambodia, gr ..

26 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Has Not Discussed Russian Peacekeeper ..

28 seconds ago

Thousands flee as Indonesian volcano bursts to lif ..

31 seconds ago

Pakistan continues to grow positively: Hammad Azar ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.